Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 500 iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLOA stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

