Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 1,400 Shares

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$114.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,600.98.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$723,943.71.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,576 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.36 per share, with a total value of C$284,296.63.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,200.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.07 per share, with a total value of C$11,107.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,926.85.

On Thursday, January 16th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,235.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,200.00.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.75 and a 52-week high of C$19.53. The stock has a market cap of C$642.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.21.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

