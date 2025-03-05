Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 100.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.