Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $135.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $129.53 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $6,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,492 shares in the company, valued at $39,183,330.08. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.