Top Fertilizer Stocks To Research – March 4th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the stored quantities of fertilizer products that are maintained to ensure a steady supply for agricultural and horticultural use. These reserves act as a buffer against supply disruptions and seasonal demand fluctuations, helping to stabilize prices and secure crop production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.97. 1,339,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,773. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.97.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 5,407,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,423,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,631. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 1,501,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60.

