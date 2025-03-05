Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.45 and its 200-day moving average is $372.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

