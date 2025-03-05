United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 673.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $308.59 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $2,882,649.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,122.70. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,278,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

