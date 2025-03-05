Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 1,493,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,829.6 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Orbia Advance’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.