Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,103 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 1,610,130 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 274,641 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

