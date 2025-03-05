Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – March 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AbbVie, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, often quarterly. These stocks are popular among investors seeking both potential capital appreciation and a steady income stream through dividend payments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 99,083,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,806,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.07. 13,131,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $209.60.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,815,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

