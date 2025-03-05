US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

