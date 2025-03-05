Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares.
Delek Group Trading Down 4.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
