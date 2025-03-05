Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Donnie Upshaw Sells 91 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.78, for a total value of $21,364.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,466.34. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $229.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.23 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wingstop by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 942.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Wingstop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

