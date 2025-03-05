NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CFO Daniel P. Donlan Purchases 1,000 Shares

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel P. Donlan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,350. This represents a 7.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTST stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -248.38 and a beta of 1.00.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -525.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $6,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 173.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 361,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,761 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

