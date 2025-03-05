Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Ann Mitchell Sells 1,876 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) CFO Ann Mitchell sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,071.87. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

