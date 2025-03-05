IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $7.81. IEH shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

IEH Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. IEH had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

