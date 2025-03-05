Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60.

Visa Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $227,342,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

