Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,033 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

