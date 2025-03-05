Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,753 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Worthington Steel worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 49,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.