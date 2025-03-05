Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

