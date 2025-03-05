Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James Miln Sells 7,235 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,304.90. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Miln also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, James Miln sold 25,852 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $621,999.12.
- On Friday, January 3rd, James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38.
Xometry Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 40.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2,144.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 590,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $17,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
