11,449 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Promus Capital LLC

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,677,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 225,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $37.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.