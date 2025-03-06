State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

