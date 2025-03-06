Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $290.71 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $290,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,514,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 145,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,541,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,326,000 after purchasing an additional 860,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

BKR opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

