Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,734,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,283,000 after acquiring an additional 76,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

