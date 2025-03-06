HC Wainwright Cuts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $25.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Stock Up 0.6 %

CDNA stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.