International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.41) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 400 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 362.50 ($4.67).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.5 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 327.30 ($4.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.05 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.06 ($4.74). The stock has a market cap of £19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.