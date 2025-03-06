International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.41) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 400 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 362.50 ($4.67).
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
