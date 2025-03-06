FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTAI. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,131.19 and a beta of 2.05. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $181.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,940,000 after buying an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,325,000 after buying an additional 184,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after buying an additional 61,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,137,000 after buying an additional 153,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

