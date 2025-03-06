vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

VTVT stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $30.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.