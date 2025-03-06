StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
