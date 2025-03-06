Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $7.24 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

