Science Group (LON:SAG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Science Group (LON:SAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 758 ($9.77) price target on the stock.
Science Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 434 ($5.59) on Monday. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.42.
About Science Group
