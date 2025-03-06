Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. eBay has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

