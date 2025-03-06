AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys 557 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £2,300.41 ($2,965.21).

Peter Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Peter Birch sold 25,853 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.92), for a total value of £118,665.27 ($152,958.58).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

LON:AJB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 416 ($5.36). 447,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,741. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 448.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

AJ Bell ( LON:AJB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 20.46 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. AJ Bell had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Analysts anticipate that AJ Bell plc will post 23.8118812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a yield of 1.66%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.28) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.80) to GBX 390 ($5.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.