Node AI Hits One Day Volume of $820,057.78 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Node AI has a market cap of $44.41 million and approximately $820,057.78 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,067,702 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,067,701.83293835 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.48279462 USD and is up 9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $875,484.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

