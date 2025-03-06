Summit Insights Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Hold

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

