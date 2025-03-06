David Fineberg Buys 142 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg purchased 142 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £299.62 ($386.21).

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Fineberg bought 132 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($384.53).

On Monday, January 6th, David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($386.80).

Shares of CMCX traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,443. The firm has a market cap of £597.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 161.40 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

