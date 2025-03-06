The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $230,944,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

BA stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

