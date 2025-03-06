Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

