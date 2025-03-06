Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

