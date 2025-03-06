SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Buys 78 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £124.02 ($159.86).

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 69 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($161.87).

On Monday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 71 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £124.96 ($161.07).

On Friday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 67 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($160.63).

Shares of SSPG stock traded down GBX 2.01 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 159.89 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,725,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.58, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.60 ($2.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.71.

SSP Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.10 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.62%.

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.71) and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

