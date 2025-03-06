Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 840,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $987.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAX

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.