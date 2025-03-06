Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 840,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $987.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
