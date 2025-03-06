Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,414. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.