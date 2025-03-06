Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,414. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

