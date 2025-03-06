MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Issues Earnings Results

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.20%.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 250,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,771. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

