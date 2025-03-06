Keybank National Association OH Has $6.31 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.