Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 482 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

