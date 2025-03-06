Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

