Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 125,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,485,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £445,621.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.92.
About Active Energy Group
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
