Julie T. Kunkel Buys 1,500 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) Director Julie T. Kunkel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $14,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,436.10. This represents a 72.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.