1,750 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,239,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 365,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,065,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 365,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 294,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 228,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $14,834,576.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,106,646.90. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,003 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

